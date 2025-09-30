Albion Enterprise VCT Announces Total Voting Rights and Capital Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Albion Enterprise VCT ( (GB:AAEV) ) has issued an announcement.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC has announced its total voting rights and capital as of 30 September 2025, with a total of 256,257,098 ordinary 1p shares issued. Of these, 238,071,765 shares are in circulation with voting rights, while 18,185,333 shares are held in treasury without voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders and stakeholders to determine their interests in the company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about Albion Enterprise VCT

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on venture capital trust investments. The company primarily offers investment opportunities to shareholders, targeting growth and income through a diversified portfolio of smaller unquoted UK companies.

Average Trading Volume: 40,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

See more data about AAEV stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

