Albion Crown VCT PLC Announces Voting Rights and Capital Structure

Crown Place VCT ( (GB:CRWN) ) has issued an announcement.

Albion Crown VCT PLC has announced its total voting rights and capital structure as of September 30, 2025. The company reports a total of 564,304,234 shares, with 45,787,992 held in treasury and 518,516,242 shares in circulation with voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders and stakeholders to determine their interests or changes in interests in compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Average Trading Volume: 2,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

