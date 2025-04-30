Albion Crown VCT PLC Announces Total Voting Rights and Capital Structure

Crown Place VCT ( (GB:CRWN) ) has provided an announcement.

Albion Crown VCT PLC has announced its total voting rights and capital structure as of April 30, 2025. The company has issued a total of 566,387,406 shares, with 45,787,992 held in treasury and 520,599,414 in circulation with voting rights. This announcement is crucial for shareholders and stakeholders as it provides the necessary information for calculating their interests in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about Crown Place VCT

YTD Price Performance: 2.68%

Average Trading Volume: 164,835

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

