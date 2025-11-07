Albemarle Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Albemarle Corporation ( (ALB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Albemarle Corporation presented to its investors.

Albemarle Corporation is a global leader in the production of essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, specializing in lithium and bromine solutions. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Albemarle Corporation reported net sales of $1.3 billion, with notable volume growth in its Energy Storage and Ketjen segments. Despite a net loss of $161 million, the company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $226 million, reflecting a 7% increase due to cost savings and improved fixed cost absorption.

Key financial highlights include a 57% increase in cash from operations, reaching $356 million for the quarter, and a reduction in capital expenditures outlook to approximately $600 million for the full year. The company also anticipates achieving positive free cash flow of $300 to $400 million for 2025. Strategic moves include agreements to sell stakes in Ketjen and the Eurecat joint venture, expected to generate pre-tax proceeds of approximately $660 million.

The Energy Storage segment saw a decline in net sales by 8% due to lower pricing, although volumes increased by 8%. The Specialties segment experienced a slight increase in net sales, driven by demand in flame retardants, while the Ketjen segment reported a 4% increase in net sales. Albemarle’s management remains confident in its full-year outlook, expecting results towards the higher end of previously published scenarios, supported by better-than-expected Energy Storage volumes and lithium market pricing.

Looking ahead, Albemarle Corporation is committed to enhancing financial flexibility and long-term value through disciplined execution and strategic portfolio management. The company aims to navigate dynamic markets effectively, leveraging its strong operational performance and cost management strategies.

