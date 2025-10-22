Alba’s GreenRoc Secures EUR 5.2 Million Loan for Graphite Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alba Mineral Resources ( (GB:ALBA) ) has issued an announcement.

Alba Mineral Resources plc announced that its investee company, GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc, has secured a EUR 5.2 million loan facility from the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark. This funding will be used to advance the Amitsoq Graphite Mine in Greenland and establish a European pilot plant for producing active anode material, marking a significant milestone for GreenRoc since its IPO in 2021. This development is expected to enhance shareholder value for Alba and other stakeholders by advancing GreenRoc’s graphite processing capabilities.

More about Alba Mineral Resources

Alba Mineral Resources plc is a company focused on the exploration and development of gold and critical raw materials. The company operates primarily in the mining sector with projects in Wales and investments in graphite and oil ventures in Greenland and England respectively. Alba holds a 25.78% shareholding in GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc, which focuses on graphite production for anode materials.

Average Trading Volume: 284,018,187

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.72M

See more insights into ALBA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue