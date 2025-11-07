Albany International Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Albany International Corp. ( (AIN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Albany International Corp. presented to its investors.

Albany International Corp. is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, specializing in advanced materials processing and automation, with core operations in Machine Clothing and Engineered Composites for aerospace applications.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Albany International Corp. announced a strategic review of its structures assembly business and a definitive agreement to conclude the Gulfstream contract, aiming to focus on differentiated advanced composite technologies. The company reported a Q3 2025 revenue of $261.4 million, a decrease from $298.4 million in Q3 2024, impacted by a $46.0 million revenue loss related to the CH-53K program adjustments.

Key financial metrics revealed a net loss of $97.8 million for Q3 2025, compared to a net income of $18.0 million in the previous year, largely due to a $147.3 million pre-tax loss reserve on the CH-53K program. Adjusted net income was $20.6 million, down from $35.2 million in Q3 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA of $56.2 million, reflecting a decline from $66.9 million in the prior year. The company continued its balanced capital allocation strategy, repurchasing $50.5 million of common stock and paying $8.0 million in dividends during the quarter.

The Machine Clothing segment faced a revenue decline due to weakening Asian markets, while the Engineered Composites segment saw a revenue drop attributed to the CH-53K program impacts. However, excluding these impacts, the Engineered Composites segment experienced growth driven by the LEAP program. The company is also investing in growth and returning capital to shareholders, with significant expenditures in capital and research and development.

Looking ahead, Albany International is withdrawing its full-year guidance due to the ongoing strategic review of its Structures business, with plans to reintroduce guidance for 2026 in the next earnings report. The company remains focused on leveraging its competitive advantages in advanced technologies to secure growth and new business opportunities.

