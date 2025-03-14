Albany International Announces VP Controller Resignation

Albany International ( (AIN) ) has shared an announcement.

On March 10, 2025, Albany International Corp. announced the resignation of John J. Tedone, its Vice President – Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, effective March 20, 2025. Mr. Tedone is leaving to pursue another professional opportunity, and his departure is not due to any disagreements related to financial disclosures or accounting practices. Robert Starr, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will temporarily assume the role of Principal Accounting Officer until a successor is appointed. The company has started the search for a new Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

More about Albany International

YTD Price Performance: -8.56%

Average Trading Volume: 195,426

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.25B

