Alaunos Therapeutics Secures $25M Equity Purchase Deal

Alaunos Therapeutics ( (TCRT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On May 19, 2025, Alaunos Therapeutics entered into an equity purchase agreement with Mast Hill Fund, allowing for the sale of up to $25 million in common stock. This agreement provides Alaunos with financial flexibility to manage its operations and funding needs over a 24-month period, with Mast Hill obligated to purchase shares as directed by Alaunos, subject to certain conditions.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TCRT is a Neutral.

Alaunos Therapeutics’ overall score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance with ongoing losses and negative cash flows. While the technical analysis shows some positive momentum, the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends underscore valuation challenges. The absence of earnings call and corporate events information further limits the stock’s appeal.

More about Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative therapies. The company is engaged in the research and development of treatments for cancer and other serious diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 480,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.33M

