Alaunos Therapeutics Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum $1.00 bid price requirement, ensuring its continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The company has met all necessary criteria and the issue regarding its listing has been resolved. It will, however, be under a mandatory panel monitor for the next year until February 16, 2025, to ensure ongoing compliance.

