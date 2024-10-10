Alaunos Therapeutics Ends Licensing Deal, Reassesses Strategy

The latest announcement is out from Alaunos Therapeutics ( (TCRT) ).

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has decided to terminate its amended licensing agreement with Precigen, Inc. for developing neoantigen T-cell receptors to treat solid tumor cancers, signaling a shift in strategic priorities. The original agreement, in place since 2018, will end following Alaunos’s assessment of its business goals and the impending patent expiration of the Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform in 2026. Despite this, Alaunos is actively pursuing its intellectual property rights for certain T-cell receptors and exploring various strategic options, including mergers and partnerships, to advance its business interests.

