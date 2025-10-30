Alaska Energy Metals Secures $1 Million for Critical Metals Project Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Millrock Resources ( (TSE:AEMC) ) has shared an update.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation has successfully closed a $1 million non-brokered private placement, enhancing its financial position to advance the Nikolai project in Alaska. The proceeds will fund metallurgical and hydrometallurgical studies, permitting for infrastructure improvements, and economic evaluations. The company aims to produce metal concentrates and potentially refine metals on-site, aligning with U.S. national security goals by focusing on critical minerals. The involvement of directors in the funding round highlights internal confidence and commitment to the project.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical metals such as nickel, cobalt, copper, chromium, platinum, and palladium. The company is strategically aligned with U.S. national security objectives to develop long-term sources of essential metals and minerals.

Average Trading Volume: 280,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$28.37M

