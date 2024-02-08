Alaska Air Merger with Hawaiian Faces Regulatory Hurdles

Alaska Air (ALK) has released an update.

Alaska Air Group’s planned merger with Hawaiian Holdings, which would integrate Hawaiian as a fully owned subsidiary, hinges on regulatory approvals, including compliance with the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. The process hit a snag when the Department of Justice requested additional information, delaying the merger’s progress. Both companies are working to address this promptly, demonstrating their commitment to fulfilling regulatory demands and moving forward with the merger.

