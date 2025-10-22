Alara Resources Dispatches 27th Copper Concentrate Shipment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alara Resources ( (AU:AUQ) ) has issued an update.

Alara Resources Limited has successfully dispatched its 27th shipment of copper concentrate from the Al Wash-hi – Majaza copper-gold mine in Oman. This shipment, containing 1620 WMT of copper-gold concentrate with approximately 287.6 MT of copper and 3.5 kg of gold, marks a significant milestone in the company’s operations, reinforcing its position in the base and precious metals market and demonstrating its ongoing commitment to sustainable and profitable growth.

More about Alara Resources

Alara Resources Limited is an Australian-based company specializing in the production and exploration of precious and base metals. The company is primarily focused on operating the Al Wash-hi Majaza Copper-Gold mine and concentrate production facility in Oman. Alara is also engaged in exploration activities across various projects in Oman, including the Block 7, Mullaq, Al Ajal, Block 8, and Block 22B exploration licenses.

Average Trading Volume: 534,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$29.71M

