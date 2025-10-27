Alamos Gold Sells Turkish Projects for $470 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alamos Gold ( (TSE:AGI) ) has shared an announcement.

Alamos Gold Inc. has finalized the sale of its Turkish development projects, including the Kirazlı, Ağı Dağı, and Çamyurt projects, to Tümad Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş for a total cash consideration of $470 million. The transaction, which involves an initial payment of $160 million and subsequent payments on the first and second anniversaries, is secured by bank guarantees from international financial institutions. This strategic move allows Alamos to focus on its core operations and growth projects in North America, potentially enhancing its market position and financial stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:AGI) stock is a Buy with a C$50.00 price target.

Spark's Take on TSE:AGI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AGI is a Outperform.

Alamos Gold’s strong financial performance and optimistic earnings call contribute positively to the stock score. However, the high valuation and mixed technical indicators temper the overall outlook. The company’s ability to manage costs and execute expansion plans will be crucial for future performance.

More about Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America, including the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. The company is focused on sustainable development and has a strong portfolio of growth projects, such as the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs over 2,400 people and trades on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol ‘AGI’.

YTD Price Performance: 67.01%

Average Trading Volume: 1,231,388

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$18.57B

