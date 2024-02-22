Alamo Group Board Changes: Retirement and New Director Appointment

Alamo Group (ALG) has released an update.

Roderick R. Baty announced his retirement from Alamo Group Inc.’s Board of Directors, effective April 30, 2024, with no disagreements prompting his departure. Concurrently, the Board expanded its membership from eight to nine and welcomed Paul D. Householder, the current CEO of Ag Growth International Inc., as a new director. Householder brings to the table a rich history of global leadership from his 28-year tenure at Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., and his recent executive roles at Ag Growth International. Upon joining, he’ll receive restricted stock awards and be eligible for the standard director compensation package.

