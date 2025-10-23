Akzo Nobel Reports Challenging Q3 2025 Results

Akzo Nobel ( (AKZOY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Akzo Nobel presented to its investors.

Akzo Nobel is a leading global paints and coatings company, known for its innovative products and sustainable solutions in the decorative paints and performance coatings sectors. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Akzo Nobel highlighted a challenging financial landscape, with a 5% decline in revenue primarily due to adverse currency effects, despite a 1% increase in organic sales driven by price/mix improvements. The company faced a significant setback with a €29 million negative operating income, largely attributed to a €275 million provision for a long-running Australian court case. Adjusted EBITDA stood at €385 million, slightly down from the previous year, but the EBITDA margin improved to 15.1% due to efficiency measures. Akzo Nobel’s net cash from operating activities was robust at €331 million, reflecting effective cash management. Looking ahead, Akzo Nobel remains cautiously optimistic, aiming for an adjusted EBITDA of around €1.48 billion for the full year 2025, with plans to enhance profitability and maintain a strong investment-grade credit rating.

