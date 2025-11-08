Akzo Nobel India Publishes Financial Results for September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Akzo Nobel India Limited ( (IN:AKZOINDIA) ).

Akzo Nobel India Limited has announced the publication of its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, in major newspapers. This disclosure is part of the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements and aims to keep stakeholders informed about its financial performance, which could influence investor decisions and market perceptions.

More about Akzo Nobel India Limited

Akzo Nobel India Limited operates in the chemical industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of paints and coatings. The company is part of the global AkzoNobel group, which is known for its innovative products and sustainable solutions in the coatings market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 146.6B INR

