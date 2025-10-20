Akzo Nobel India Limited Issues Pre-Offer Advertisement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Akzo Nobel India Limited ( (IN:AKZOINDIA) ) has provided an announcement.

Akzo Nobel India Limited has announced a pre-offer advertisement and corrigendum to a detailed public statement for its shareholders. This announcement is part of regulatory compliance under SEBI’s SAST Regulations, indicating ongoing corporate actions that may impact shareholder interests and company operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,518

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 154.6B INR

