Akzo Nobel India Faces Tax Litigation in Maharashtra

Akzo Nobel India Limited ( (IN:AKZOINDIA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Akzo Nobel India Limited has disclosed a pending litigation with the Maharashtra Commercial Tax Department, which involves a notice received under the MVAT Act 2002 for a total liability of Rs. 2,87,66,253. This includes tax, interest, and penalties. The company is currently preparing to respond to the notice within the stipulated time, indicating ongoing legal proceedings that could impact its financial position.

More about Akzo Nobel India Limited

Akzo Nobel India Limited operates in the chemicals industry, focusing on producing paints and coatings. It is part of the global AkzoNobel group, known for its market-leading products in decorative paints and performance coatings.

YTD Price Performance: -10.76%

Average Trading Volume: 1,249

Current Market Cap: 146.2B INR

See more insights into AKZOINDIA stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com