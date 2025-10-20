Akums Drugs Expands with New Subsidiary in Malta

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited ( (IN:AKUMS) ).

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Malta, named Akums Healthcare Malta Private Limited. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s presence in the European market, potentially opening new avenues for growth and strengthening its international operations.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of drugs and healthcare products. The company is known for its extensive range of pharmaceutical formulations and is a significant player in the healthcare market.

Average Trading Volume: 14,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 72.5B INR

