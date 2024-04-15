Akora Resources Prepares for Equity Raise

Akora Resources Ltd. (AU:AKO) has released an update.

Akora Resources Limited (AKO) has requested a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares to make an announcement regarding a proposed equity raising. The halt will remain in effect until either the announcement is made or market trading resumes on Wednesday, 17 April 2024. This strategic move is aimed at facilitating a smooth equity raising process for the company.

