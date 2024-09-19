Akobo Minerals Advances Segele Mine Development

Akobo Minerals AB (DE:643) has released an update.

Akobo Minerals AB, a Scandinavian gold mining firm, has achieved a critical step in its Segele mine development by completing a crosscut connecting Western and Eastern tunnels, facilitating the start of stoping activities in the ore body’s richest part. This advancement not only improves mine safety and operations but also underlines the company’s commitment to efficient mining practices and sustainable community relations. Akobo Minerals continues to solidify its position in Ethiopia’s mining industry, with a focus on high-grade gold resources and adherence to international standards and ethical practices.

