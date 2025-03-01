Akero Therapeutics Reports Promising Clinical Trial Results

Akero Therapeutics ( (AKRO) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Akero Therapeutics presented to its investors.

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for serious metabolic diseases, particularly metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The company recently reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting significant progress in its clinical trials.

In its latest earnings report, Akero Therapeutics announced unprecedented results from its Phase 2b SYMMETRY study, demonstrating a statistically significant reversal of compensated cirrhosis in patients treated with efruxifermin (EFX) for 96 weeks. The company also completed enrollment for the Phase 3 SYNCHRONY Real-World Study, which evaluates EFX in patients with MASH or MASLD.

Key financial metrics revealed that Akero ended 2024 with $797.8 million in cash and marketable securities, bolstered by a follow-on stock offering that raised $402.5 million. The company’s research and development expenses increased significantly due to ongoing clinical trials, while general and administrative expenses also saw a rise.

Looking ahead, Akero remains committed to advancing its SYNCHRONY program, which includes multiple Phase 3 trials aimed at supporting marketing applications for EFX. The company believes its current financial resources will support operations into 2028, as it continues to pursue potential breakthroughs in treating advanced MASH.