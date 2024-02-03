Akerna Corp. Stockholders Approve Major Corporate Actions

Akerna Corp. (KERN) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

At a special meeting on January 29, 2024, stockholders of the Company approved several key proposals, including the issuance of common stock for a merger with Gryphon, the sale of certain subsidiary interests to MJ Acquisition, a reverse stock split, the adoption of an Omnibus Incentive Plan, and changing the corporate name to Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. Additionally, they authorized the conversion of a convertible note held by MJ Acquisition. However, the proposal to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock was not approved when votes were counted as a separate class.

