Aker Solutions ASA Approves Dividend and Re-elects Board Members at AGM

The latest announcement is out from Aker Solutions ASA ( (GB:0QXP) ).

Aker Solutions ASA held its annual general meeting digitally, where all agenda proposals were adopted, including the approval of a NOK 3.30 per share dividend. The meeting also saw the re-election of four shareholder-appointed directors, maintaining a strong leadership team to guide the company’s strategic direction.

More about Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products, and services to the global energy industry, focusing on enabling low-carbon oil and gas production and developing renewable solutions. The company employs approximately 11,800 people in over 15 countries.

YTD Price Performance: 0.52%

Average Trading Volume: 161,397

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: NOK15.21B

