Aker BP Completes $1 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aker BP ASA ( (GB:0M5J) ) has provided an announcement.

Aker BP ASA has successfully completed a senior notes offering, raising $1,000 million through 5.250% Senior Notes due in 2035. The proceeds from this offering are intended for general corporate purposes, potentially enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and supporting its operations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0M5J) stock is a Hold with a NOK288.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aker BP ASA stock, see the GB:0M5J Stock Forecast page.

More about Aker BP ASA

Aker BP is a leading exploration and production company focused on oil and gas operations on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company operates several field centers including Alvheim, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Ula, and Valhall, and is a key partner in the Johan Sverdrup field. Headquartered in Fornebu, Norway, Aker BP is listed on the Oslo Børs under the ticker AKRBP.

Average Trading Volume: 856,447

Current Market Cap: NOK163.2B

Learn more about 0M5J stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue