Aker BP Achieves Major Oil Discovery and Strong Q3 Performance

Aker BP ASA ( (GB:0M5J) ) has shared an announcement.

Aker BP reported a strong performance in Q3 2025, maintaining stable production and achieving a significant oil discovery in the Yggdrasil area. The Omega Alfa discovery is one of the largest on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in the past decade, reinforcing Aker BP’s exploration strategy and expanding its resource base. The company continues to demonstrate operational excellence, disciplined cost control, and industry-leading low emissions, while its robust financial position supports shareholder returns and future growth investments.

More about Aker BP ASA

Aker BP is a leading exploration and production company focused on oil and gas operations on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company operates several field centers, including Alvheim, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Ula, and Valhall, and is a key partner in the Johan Sverdrup field. Headquartered in Fornebu, Norway, Aker BP is listed on the Oslo Børs under the ticker AKRBP.

Average Trading Volume: 823,877

Current Market Cap: NOK155.5B

