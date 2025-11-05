Aker ASA Reports Strong NAV Growth and Strategic Investments in 2025

Aker ASA ( (AKAAF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aker ASA presented to its investors.

Aker ASA is a Norwegian industrial investment company with a diversified portfolio across sectors such as energy, digitalization, and real estate. In the first half of 2025, Aker ASA reported a significant increase in its Net Asset Value (NAV) to NOK 895 per share, up from NOK 783 at the end of 2024, and distributed a dividend of NOK 26.50 per share. The company’s share price rose by 24.1%, outperforming the Oslo Stock Exchange Benchmark Index, which increased by 13.8% during the same period. Key financial highlights include a rise in listed and unlisted equity investments and strategic moves in real estate and carbon capture sectors. Aker’s strategic initiatives included strengthening its real estate portfolio with investments in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB and Public Property Invest ASA and consolidating its ownership structure in Aker Horizons. Additionally, Aker BP, a major holding, made a final investment decision for Johan Sverdrup Phase 3, aiming to boost production. Looking ahead, Aker ASA remains focused on long-term growth through strategic investments and maintaining a robust balance sheet, despite geopolitical tensions and market volatility.

