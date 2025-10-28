Akebia Therapeutics Halts VALOR Trial for Vadadustat

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Akebia Therapeutics ( (AKBA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Akebia Therapeutics announced that it will not proceed with the VALOR clinical trial for vadadustat, intended to treat anemia in late-stage CKD patients not on dialysis, due to a lack of alignment with the FDA on trial design. This decision means Akebia will not pursue a broader label for Vafseo in non-dialysis CKD patients, impacting its market strategy and potentially affecting stakeholders by focusing on smaller subgroups of CKD patients for future trials.

The most recent analyst rating on (AKBA) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Akebia Therapeutics stock, see the AKBA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AKBA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AKBA is a Neutral.

Akebia Therapeutics faces significant financial challenges, including declining revenue and high leverage. However, the strong launch of Vafseo and strategic market expansion provide some optimism. Despite these positive developments, the stock remains a risk due to ongoing financial instability and valuation challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on AKBA stock, click here.

More about Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company focuses on improving the lives of individuals affected by kidney disease and is known for its product Vafseo, a once-daily oral medication approved for treating anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are on dialysis.

Average Trading Volume: 3,437,689

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $803.4M

For a thorough assessment of AKBA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue