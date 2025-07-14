Akastor ASA Shares Trade Ex-Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Akastor ASA ( (AKKVF) ) has provided an update.

Akastor ASA announced that its shares will be traded ex-dividend NOK 0.35 as of 14 July 2025. This move is part of the company’s ongoing financial activities and is in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations of Euronext Oslo Børs, potentially impacting shareholder returns and market perception.

More about Akastor ASA

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

YTD Price Performance: -4.78%

Average Trading Volume: 96,071

Current Market Cap: NOK3.36B

