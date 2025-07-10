Akastor ASA Announces Dividend Amid Strong Q2 Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Akastor ASA ( (AKKVF) ) has issued an announcement.

Akastor ASA announced a cash dividend of NOK 0.35 per share, reflecting strong cash generation in the second quarter. The company reduced its stake in Odfjell Drilling, generating NOK 104 million from divestments, and reported stable revenues for HMH despite a softer rig market. AKOFS Santos was nominated for a significant four-year contract with Petrobras, expected to enhance earnings and support the company’s strategic growth. The company’s equity at the end of the period was NOK 5.5 billion, indicating a solid financial position.

More about Akastor ASA

Akastor ASA is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company operates with a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

Average Trading Volume: 100,225

Current Market Cap: NOK3.3B

