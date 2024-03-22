Akanda Corp Shareholders Approve Key Proposals

Akanda Corp (AKAN) has released an update.

Akanda Corp has successfully conducted its Annual General and Special Meeting, resulting in the election of four directors and the re-appointment of GreenGrowth CPAs as auditors. Shareholders approved a potential share consolidation of up to 100 pre-consolidation shares for one post-consolidation share, and confirmed a 30% evergreen 2024 Equity Incentive Plan. Additionally, a special resolution passed authorizing the sale of RPK Biopharma to Somai Pharmaceuticals.

