Akamai Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Akamai Technologies, Inc., a leading company in the cybersecurity and cloud computing sector, is renowned for its market-leading security solutions and full-stack cloud computing services that enhance online business operations globally. The company has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing a robust performance with significant growth in key areas.

In the third quarter of 2025, Akamai Technologies achieved a revenue of $1.055 billion, marking a 5% increase compared to the same period last year. Notably, the company’s GAAP net income per diluted share surged by 155% year-over-year to $0.97, while non-GAAP net income per diluted share rose by 17% to $1.86. A significant highlight was the launch of Akamai Inference Cloud, leveraging NVIDIA AI infrastructure to enhance AI capabilities at the edge.

Key financial metrics revealed that Akamai’s security revenue increased by 10% year-over-year to $568 million, while cloud computing revenue saw an 8% rise to $180 million. The Cloud Infrastructure Services segment experienced remarkable growth, with revenue climbing 39% year-over-year. The company’s international revenue also grew by 9%, reflecting strong global demand for its services.

Looking ahead, Akamai Technologies remains optimistic about its growth trajectory. The company has provided financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, projecting revenue to range between $1.065 billion and $1.085 billion for the fourth quarter. With a focus on innovation and expanding its cloud and security offerings, Akamai is well-positioned to continue its upward momentum in the cybersecurity and cloud computing markets.

