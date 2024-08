AK Medical Holdings Ltd. (HK:1789) has released an update.

AK Medical Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 28, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve their interim financial results for the first half of 2024, including the decision on whether to issue an interim dividend. The meeting will take place at the company’s Beijing office, involving top executives and directors.

