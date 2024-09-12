AJ Bell Share Ownership Shift Notified

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

AJ Bell PLC has notified the market of a significant change in share ownership, with Liontrust Investment Partners LLP crossing the threshold of voting rights, resulting in an updated total of 10.057% in combined direct and indirect voting rights. The notification follows Liontrust’s acquisition or disposal of shares, with the new position reflecting a slight decrease from the previous notification. The event occurred on September 9, 2024, and AJ Bell was notified two days later.

