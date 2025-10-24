AJ Bell Executes Share Buyback, Cancels 69,313 Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from AJ BELL PLC ( (GB:AJB) ).

AJ Bell PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 69,313 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 539.34 pence per share. This move is part of a larger £25 million buyback initiative announced earlier in the year, aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation and potentially enhancing shareholder value. The purchased shares will be canceled, leaving the company with a total of 402,921,883 shares in issue, which may impact voting rights calculations for shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AJB) stock is a Sell with a £475.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AJ BELL PLC stock, see the GB:AJB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AJB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AJB is a Outperform.

AJ Bell PLC’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s robust revenue growth, high profitability, and financial stability are significant strengths. While the valuation is on the higher side, the stock’s technical momentum supports a favorable outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AJB stock, click here.

More about AJ BELL PLC

AJ Bell PLC operates in the financial services industry, offering investment platforms and stockbroking services primarily focused on retail investors and financial advisers in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 725,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.17B

For detailed information about AJB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue