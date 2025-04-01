AiXin Life International Delays Annual Report Filing

AiXin Life International ( (AIXN) ) has released a notification of late filing.

AiXin Life International, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The primary reason for the delay is the inability to complete the financial statements and related review procedures without incurring unreasonable effort and expense. The company anticipates filing the report within fifteen calendar days following the original due date. Preliminary financial results indicate that the net loss for Fiscal 2024 is expected to exceed that of Fiscal 2023. AiXin Life International is committed to compliance and has taken steps to ensure timely filing, as indicated by the signature of CEO Quanzhong Lin on the notification.

More about AiXin Life International

YTD Price Performance: 105.00%

Average Trading Volume: 2,611

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.05M

See more insights into AIXN stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

