AITX Partners with Police for AI Safety Pilot

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( (AITX) ).

On October 28, 2025, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX) announced a partnership between its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), and the Taylor, Michigan Police Department to launch a community safety pilot using RADCam Enterprise and SARA. This initiative aims to enhance crime deterrence and real-time incident response by leveraging AI technology to improve community safety. The pilot will initially involve ten businesses, with plans to expand to one hundred as data is analyzed. The program is expected to demonstrate the effectiveness of AI-driven solutions in reducing crime and supporting law enforcement, potentially serving as a model for future collaborations with other police departments.

Spark’s Take on AITX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AITX is a Neutral.

AITX’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance and lack of technical and valuation data. However, positive corporate events provide some optimism for future growth, particularly in expanding markets.

To see Spark’s full report on AITX stock, click here.

More about Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX) is a leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions. Through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), the company offers innovative solutions designed to reduce costs in the security and guarding services industry. AITX’s technology is used across various sectors including enterprises, government, transportation, and healthcare, providing enhanced situational awareness and operational efficiency.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $20.7M

For an in-depth examination of AITX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue