AISIX Solutions Unveils Climate Genius Dashboard for Wildfire Risk Management

The latest update is out from Minerva Intelligence ( (TSE:AISX) ).

AISIX Solutions Inc. has launched the Climate Genius dashboard, a wildfire risk intelligence tool designed for insurance, critical infrastructure, and government sectors. This dashboard, powered by the Wildfire 3.0 API, offers users the ability to manage assets and portfolios with respect to wildfire risk by providing local and regional burn probabilities, risk scores, and insights into current fire conditions. The launch marks a significant step in helping users visualize and mitigate their exposure to wildfire losses, enhancing AISIX’s position in the industry by offering innovative solutions to manage climate risks.

More about Minerva Intelligence

AISIX Solutions Inc. is a provider of wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions, catering to organizations seeking predictive insights to protect property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. The company focuses on leveraging data analytics and risk assessment to offer auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments, aiming to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

Average Trading Volume: 374,580

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.81M

