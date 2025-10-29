AISIX Solutions Launches Wildfire Risk Pilot with Canadian Insurance Brokerage

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Minerva Intelligence ( (TSE:AISX) ) has provided an announcement.

AISIX Solutions Inc. has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with a leading Canadian insurance brokerage to pilot its Climate Genius wildfire risk intelligence platform. This 30-day pilot will evaluate the platform’s data quality, operational utility, and potential for broader deployment, involving up to six users and 500 insured properties. If successful, it could lead to a paid engagement, enhancing AISIX’s positioning in the wildfire risk intelligence market and potentially benefiting insurers and policyholders.

AISIX Solutions Inc. is a provider of wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions, aiming to offer predictive assessments to help businesses and communities safeguard their properties and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. The company focuses on leveraging data analytics and risk assessment to enhance resilience and sustainability against climate change.

Average Trading Volume: 354,803

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.05M

