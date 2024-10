AIS Resources (TSE:AIS) has released an update.

A.I.S. Resources Limited is set to raise $301,000 through a private placement of 8,600,000 units, supporting their gold exploration projects in Australia. The financing includes shares and warrants, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. This strategic move aligns with AIS’s renewed focus on advancing exploration amid rising gold prices.

