Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Airtel Africa Plc, a major telecom and mobile money services provider, has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 322,985 of its own shares at a volume-weighted average price of 111.10 GBp. This move is part of the company’s share buy-back program initiated on 1 March 2024, underscoring its ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value. To date, Airtel Africa has acquired over 33 million shares under this scheme, demonstrating a significant investment back into the company.

