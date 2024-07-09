Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa Plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 466,343 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 117.30p to 119.70p, as part of its ongoing share buy-back programme initiated on March 1, 2024. The total number of shares bought back since the start of the program has reached 24,901,522, with a volume weighted average price of 108.93p per share. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

