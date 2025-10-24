Airtasker Introduces Cost-Free Share Sale Facilities for Small Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Airtasker Ltd ( (AU:ART) ) has issued an update.

Airtasker Limited has launched two share sale facilities to assist shareholders with small shareholdings in realizing value without incurring brokerage costs. These facilities aim to streamline Airtasker’s operations by reducing administrative costs associated with managing small shareholdings, thereby offering a cost-effective solution for eligible shareholders. The initiative reflects Airtasker’s commitment to operational efficiency and shareholder value, potentially enhancing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ART) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Airtasker Ltd stock, see the AU:ART Stock Forecast page.

More about Airtasker Ltd

Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART) is Australia’s leading online marketplace for local services, connecting individuals and businesses needing work with those offering skills. The company aims to empower people by providing flexible work opportunities and has significantly impacted the future of work. Since its inception in 2012, Airtasker has facilitated over 5 million tasks globally, injecting more than $720 million into the Australian economy. In 2025, Airtasker expanded its reach by partnering with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team.

Average Trading Volume: 320,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$163.8M

