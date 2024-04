Airtasker Ltd (AU:ART) has released an update.

Airtasker Limited has disclosed a change in the director Timothy John Fung’s interest, with an acquisition of 913,393 Service Rights, as per the latest filing with the ASX. This adjustment brings Fung’s total held Service Rights to 1,924,834, with no changes reported in his holdings of Ordinary Fully Paid Shares, Options, or other securities.

