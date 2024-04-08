Airtasker Director’s Equity Plan Holdings Increase

Airtasker Ltd (AU:ART) has released an update.

Airtasker Limited has announced a change in the holdings of director Ellen Frances Comerford, who, through an indirect interest via Comerford Gohl Holdings Pty Ltd, has acquired 92,937 additional Rights under the NED Equity Plan. This change, dated March 31, 2024, increases her total holdings to 1,016,408 Rights, with the acquisition valued at $25,000 in foregone director fees.

