Airea plc Announces Change in Major Shareholding

Airea plc ( (GB:AIEA) ) has provided an announcement.

Airea plc, a UK-based company, has announced a change in the significant shareholding of its voting rights. David and Monique Newlands have increased their voting rights in Airea plc to 12.411% from a previous position of 11.053%, as of January 16, 2025. This shift in shareholding could influence the company’s decisions and strategies, affecting its stakeholders and possibly impacting its market positioning.

More about Airea plc

YTD Price Performance: 10.81%

Average Trading Volume: 19,170

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £8.48M

