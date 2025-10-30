Airbus Group Reports Strong Nine-Month 2025 Results

Airbus Group ( (EADSF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Airbus Group presented to its investors.

Airbus Group, a leading aerospace and defense company, specializes in the manufacturing of commercial aircraft, helicopters, and space systems, with a strong presence in the global aviation industry.

Airbus has reported its financial results for the first nine months of 2025, showcasing a solid performance across its various business segments despite a challenging operating environment. The company maintained its guidance for 2025, factoring in the impact of current tariffs.

The company delivered 507 commercial aircraft, contributing to a 7% increase in revenues to €47.4 billion. Airbus’ EBIT Adjusted rose significantly by 48% to €4.1 billion, driven by favorable currency hedging and reduced R&D expenses. Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space also reported strong revenue growth, with increases of 16% and 17%, respectively. Despite a negative free cash flow before customer financing of €-0.9 billion, the company continues to expand its industrial capacity to support future growth.

Airbus’ order backlog remains robust with 8,665 commercial aircraft, although net orders saw a decline compared to the previous year. The company is actively working on consolidating its space activities with partners Leonardo and Thales, aiming to create a new European leader in the space market.

Looking ahead, Airbus targets to deliver around 820 commercial aircraft in 2025, with an EBIT Adjusted of approximately €7.0 billion and a free cash flow before customer financing of around €4.5 billion. The company remains optimistic about its future prospects, assuming no major disruptions in global trade or the supply chain.

