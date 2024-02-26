AirBoss Announces Strategic Overhaul and Segments Reorganization

Airboss of America (TSE:BOS) has released an update.

AirBoss of America Corp. has unveiled a strategic overhaul, reorganizing into two core segments—AirBoss Rubber Solutions (ARS) and AirBoss Manufactured Products (AMP)—to focus on growth and productivity in custom rubber compounding and finished product manufacturing. The company aims to enhance market share through innovation and potential mid-term monetization of real estate assets, with a vision to become a global market leader. While announcing anticipated lower annual 2023 financial results compared to 2022, AirBoss maintains a commitment to long-term core segment growth and strategic product focus.

For further insights into TSE:BOS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.