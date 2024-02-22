Air T Faces Nasdaq Delisting Over Equity Shortfall

Air T (AIRT) has released an update.

Air T, Inc. has been notified by Nasdaq that it’s not meeting the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing, primarily due to its stock buyback history reducing public shares and equity. The company has until April 1, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance and could be granted an extension until August 13, 2024. Despite this, Air T’s stock remains listed and trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol “AIRT.” The company is exploring various strategies to address the issue but there’s no guarantee of regaining compliance.

For further insights into AIRT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.